Yasmani Grandal -- .133 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the hill, on August 21 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Rockies.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

Grandal is batting .235 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 32 walks.

Grandal has gotten at least one hit in 50.0% of his games this season (50 of 100), with more than one hit 19 times (19.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 8.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 23.0% of his games this year, Grandal has notched at least one RBI. In eight of those games (8.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 25 times this season (25.0%), including five games with multiple runs (5.0%).

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 55 .226 AVG .242 .297 OBP .321 .331 SLG .360 8 XBH 12 3 HR 5 9 RBI 23 28/11 K/BB 52/21 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings