Player prop bet odds for Julio Rodriguez, Luis Robert and others are listed when the Seattle Mariners visit the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Monday (first pitch at 8:10 PM ET).

White Sox vs. Mariners Game Info

When: Monday, August 21, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Monday, August 21, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Robert Stats

Robert has 30 doubles, a triple, 33 home runs, 26 walks and 67 RBI (121 total hits). He has swiped 16 bases.

He's slashed .270/.325/.563 on the year.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Aug. 20 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Aug. 19 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Rockies Aug. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Aug. 16 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Cubs Aug. 15 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has 109 hits with 24 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 31 walks and 63 RBI.

He's slashing .253/.317/.430 so far this season.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Rockies Aug. 20 3-for-5 2 1 1 6 at Rockies Aug. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Aug. 18 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 at Cubs Aug. 16 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 at Cubs Aug. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Luis Castillo Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Castillo Stats

Luis Castillo (9-7) will take the mound for the Mariners, his 26th start of the season.

He has 13 quality starts in 25 chances this season.

Castillo has pitched five or more innings in 25 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished seven appearances without allowing an earned run in 25 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 30-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (3.29), fourth in WHIP (1.058), and 15th in K/9 (9.9).

Castillo Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Royals Aug. 16 7.0 9 4 4 3 1 vs. Orioles Aug. 11 6.0 2 1 1 8 2 at Angels Aug. 4 6.0 10 7 7 6 1 at Diamondbacks Jul. 30 6.0 2 0 0 7 1 at Twins Jul. 24 7.0 4 2 2 9 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has 30 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs, 38 walks and 79 RBI (143 total hits). He's also swiped 33 bases.

He's slashed .278/.336/.462 so far this season.

Rodriguez has recorded at least one hit in eight games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .462 with six doubles, three home runs, a walk and 17 RBI.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Aug. 20 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Astros Aug. 19 4-for-6 2 0 0 4 1 at Astros Aug. 18 4-for-5 1 1 1 7 2 at Royals Aug. 17 5-for-5 1 1 5 9 0 at Royals Aug. 16 4-for-6 1 0 2 5 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

France Stats

Ty France has 117 hits with 29 doubles, 10 home runs, 33 walks and 50 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .255/.335/.383 on the year.

France enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .200 with a double, three walks and an RBI.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Aug. 20 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Astros Aug. 19 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 at Astros Aug. 18 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals Aug. 17 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals Aug. 16 1-for-1 1 0 1 1 0

