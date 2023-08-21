In the series opener on Monday, August 21, Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners (69-55) square off against Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox (49-75). The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The Mariners are favored in this one, at -190, while the underdog White Sox have +155 odds to play spoiler. The over/under for the matchup has been listed at 8.5 runs.

White Sox vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo - SEA (9-7, 3.29 ERA) vs Touki Toussaint - CHW (1-5, 4.47 ERA)

White Sox vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

White Sox vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have been favorites in 80 games this season and won 45 (56.2%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter, the Mariners have gone 12-5 (70.6%).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Seattle has a 65.5% chance to win.

The Mariners went 4-3 across the seven games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Seattle and its opponents combined to go over the total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The White Sox have come away with 28 wins in the 83 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the White Sox have been victorious three times in 10 chances when named as an underdog of at least +155 or longer on the moneyline.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 2-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

White Sox vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew Benintendi 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+250) Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+185) Luis Robert 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+175) Elvis Andrus 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+165) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+300) Yasmani Grandal 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+280)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 23rd 3rd

