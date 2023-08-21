How to Watch the White Sox vs. Mariners Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 21
The Seattle Mariners and Ty France will take the field against Elvis Andrus and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Monday, with the first pitch at 8:10 PM ET.
White Sox vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox rank 21st in Major League Baseball with 135 home runs.
- Fueled by 346 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks 25th in MLB with a .386 slugging percentage this season.
- The White Sox rank 21st in MLB with a .238 team batting average.
- Chicago has scored 514 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The White Sox have an OBP of just .295 this season, which ranks last in MLB.
- The White Sox rank 17th with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.
- Chicago has a 9.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, third-best in baseball.
- Chicago has the 25th-ranked ERA (4.73) in the majors this season.
- The White Sox rank 22nd in MLB with a combined 1.399 WHIP this season.
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The White Sox will hand the ball to Touki Toussaint (1-5) for his ninth start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up three earned runs in four innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Chicago Cubs.
- None of Toussaint's eight starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.
- In eight starts this season, Toussaint has lasted five or more innings six times, with an average of 4.2 innings per appearance.
- He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 12 chances this season.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/15/2023
|Cubs
|W 5-3
|Away
|Touki Toussaint
|Kyle Hendricks
|8/16/2023
|Cubs
|L 4-3
|Away
|Mike Clevinger
|Javier Assad
|8/18/2023
|Rockies
|L 14-1
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|Peter Lambert
|8/19/2023
|Rockies
|L 11-5
|Away
|Jesse Scholtens
|Kyle Freeland
|8/20/2023
|Rockies
|W 10-5
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Chris Flexen
|8/21/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Touki Toussaint
|Luis Castillo
|8/22/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Mike Clevinger
|George Kirby
|8/23/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Bryce Miller
|8/24/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Jesse Scholtens
|Ken Waldichuk
|8/25/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|JP Sears
|8/26/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Touki Toussaint
|Paul Blackburn
