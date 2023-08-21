The Seattle Mariners and Ty France will take the field against Elvis Andrus and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Monday, with the first pitch at 8:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox rank 21st in Major League Baseball with 135 home runs.

Fueled by 346 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks 25th in MLB with a .386 slugging percentage this season.

The White Sox rank 21st in MLB with a .238 team batting average.

Chicago has scored 514 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The White Sox have an OBP of just .295 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

The White Sox rank 17th with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.

Chicago has a 9.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, third-best in baseball.

Chicago has the 25th-ranked ERA (4.73) in the majors this season.

The White Sox rank 22nd in MLB with a combined 1.399 WHIP this season.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The White Sox will hand the ball to Touki Toussaint (1-5) for his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in four innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Chicago Cubs.

None of Toussaint's eight starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.

In eight starts this season, Toussaint has lasted five or more innings six times, with an average of 4.2 innings per appearance.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 12 chances this season.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 8/15/2023 Cubs W 5-3 Away Touki Toussaint Kyle Hendricks 8/16/2023 Cubs L 4-3 Away Mike Clevinger Javier Assad 8/18/2023 Rockies L 14-1 Away Michael Kopech Peter Lambert 8/19/2023 Rockies L 11-5 Away Jesse Scholtens Kyle Freeland 8/20/2023 Rockies W 10-5 Away Dylan Cease Chris Flexen 8/21/2023 Mariners - Home Touki Toussaint Luis Castillo 8/22/2023 Mariners - Home Mike Clevinger George Kirby 8/23/2023 Mariners - Home Michael Kopech Bryce Miller 8/24/2023 Athletics - Home Jesse Scholtens Ken Waldichuk 8/25/2023 Athletics - Home Dylan Cease JP Sears 8/26/2023 Athletics - Home Touki Toussaint Paul Blackburn

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.