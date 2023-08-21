Tigers vs. Cubs Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 21
Monday's contest between the Chicago Cubs (64-59) and Detroit Tigers (57-67) going head to head at Comerica Park has a projected final score of 6-5 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 6:40 PM ET on August 21.
The probable starters are Javier Assad (2-2) for the Cubs and Alex Faedo (2-4) for the Tigers.
Tigers vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, August 21, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Tigers vs. Cubs Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Cubs 6, Tigers 5.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Cubs
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Read More About This Game
Tigers Performance Insights
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 5-4.
- When it comes to the total, Detroit and its opponents are 1-9-0 in its previous 10 games.
- The Tigers' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.
- The Tigers have won in 42, or 41.6%, of the 101 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This season, Detroit has been victorious 36 times in 89 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.
- The offense for Detroit is No. 29 in MLB play scoring four runs per game (490 total runs).
- Tigers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.44 ERA this year, which ranks 19th in MLB.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 16
|@ Twins
|W 8-7
|Reese Olson vs Kenta Maeda
|August 18
|@ Guardians
|W 4-2
|Tarik Skubal vs Gavin Williams
|August 18
|@ Guardians
|L 4-1
|Joey Wentz vs Xzavion Curry
|August 19
|@ Guardians
|W 4-3
|Matt Manning vs Tanner Bibee
|August 20
|@ Guardians
|W 4-1
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Logan Allen
|August 21
|Cubs
|-
|Alex Faedo vs Javier Assad
|August 22
|Cubs
|-
|Reese Olson vs Drew Smyly
|August 23
|Cubs
|-
|Tarik Skubal vs Jameson Taillon
|August 25
|Astros
|-
|Matt Manning vs Framber Valdez
|August 26
|Astros
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Hunter Brown
|August 27
|Astros
|-
|Alex Faedo vs Cristian Javier
