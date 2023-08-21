Monday's contest between the Chicago Cubs (64-59) and Detroit Tigers (57-67) going head to head at Comerica Park has a projected final score of 6-5 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 6:40 PM ET on August 21.

The probable starters are Javier Assad (2-2) for the Cubs and Alex Faedo (2-4) for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, August 21, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

How to Watch on TV: BSDET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Tigers vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Cubs 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Tigers Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 5-4.

When it comes to the total, Detroit and its opponents are 1-9-0 in its previous 10 games.

The Tigers' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

The Tigers have won in 42, or 41.6%, of the 101 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Detroit has been victorious 36 times in 89 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Detroit is No. 29 in MLB play scoring four runs per game (490 total runs).

Tigers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.44 ERA this year, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Tigers Schedule