Spencer Torkelson vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Spencer Torkelson (.439 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 124 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Javier Assad and the Chicago Cubs at Comerica Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Guardians.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Cubs Starter: Javier Assad
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.439) and total hits (107) this season.
- In 72 of 122 games this season (59.0%) Torkelson has picked up a hit, and in 29 of those games he had more than one (23.8%).
- In 14.8% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Torkelson has picked up an RBI in 47 games this season (38.5%), with more than one RBI in 14 of them (11.5%).
- He has scored in 52 of 122 games this year, and more than once 10 times.
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|64
|.212
|AVG
|.250
|.310
|OBP
|.319
|.363
|SLG
|.504
|19
|XBH
|31
|6
|HR
|16
|24
|RBI
|44
|62/28
|K/BB
|64/24
|1
|SB
|2
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have a 4.22 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (136 total, 1.1 per game).
- Assad (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 3.10 ERA in 66 2/3 innings pitched, with 49 strikeouts.
- His last time out was on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- In 22 games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed a 3.10 ERA and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .228 to opposing batters.
