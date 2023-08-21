The Chicago White Sox, including Luis Robert (.390 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at Guaranteed Rate Field, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Rockies.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Robert? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Luis Robert At The Plate

Robert leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.563) and total hits (121) this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 47th, his on-base percentage ranks 85th, and he is sixth in the league in slugging.

Robert has picked up a hit in 81 of 117 games this season, with multiple hits 31 times.

He has homered in 26.5% of his games this season, and 6.7% of his trips to the plate.

Robert has driven in a run in 45 games this season (38.5%), including 15 games with more than one RBI (12.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 50.4% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 13.7%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 62 .270 AVG .270 .327 OBP .324 .602 SLG .532 33 XBH 31 16 HR 17 32 RBI 35 53/12 K/BB 85/14 4 SB 12

Mariners Pitching Rankings