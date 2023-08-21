The Detroit Lions right now have the ninth-ranked odds in the league to win the Super Bowl at +2200.

Lions Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +135

+135 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2200

Detroit Betting Insights

Detroit went 10-5-0 ATS last season.

A total of 10 Lions games last season went over the point total.

Detroit sported the fourth-best offense last season in terms of total yards (380 yards per game), but it ranked worst defensively (392.4 yards allowed per game).

The Lions went 5-4 at home last year and 4-4 on the road.

Detroit picked up three wins as the favorite (in five games) and five wins as an underdog (10 games).

In the NFC North the Lions were 5-1, and in the conference overall they went 7-5.

Lions Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Jared Goff threw for 4,438 yards (261.1 per game), with 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.1%.

In the passing game, Amon-Ra St. Brown scored six TDs, catching 106 balls for 1,161 yards (72.6 per game).

On the ground with the Bears a season ago, David Montgomery scored five touchdowns a season ago and accumulated 801 yards (50.1 per game).

In the passing game for the Jaguars, Marvin Jones Jr. scored three TDs, catching 46 balls for 529 yards (33.1 per game).

In 17 games last year, Alex Anzalone posted 1.5 sacks to go with 7.0 TFL, 125 tackles, and one interception.

Lions Player Futures

2023-24 Lions NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 7 @ Chiefs - +600 2 September 17 Seahawks - +3500 3 September 24 Falcons - +8000 4 September 28 @ Packers - +6600 5 October 8 Panthers - +8000 6 October 15 @ Buccaneers - +10000 7 October 22 @ Ravens - +1800 8 October 30 Raiders - +8000 BYE - - - - 10 November 12 @ Chargers - +2500 11 November 19 Bears - +6000 12 November 23 Packers - +6600 13 December 3 @ Saints - +4000 14 December 10 @ Bears - +6000 15 December 17 Broncos - +5000 16 December 24 @ Vikings - +4000 17 December 30 @ Cowboys - +1500 18 January 7 Vikings - +4000

