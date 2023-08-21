Lenyn Sosa vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Lenyn Sosa -- hitting .207 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the hill, on August 21 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-2 with a home run) against the Rockies.
Lenyn Sosa Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)
Discover More About This Game
Lenyn Sosa At The Plate
- Sosa has three doubles, two home runs and a walk while hitting .156.
- This season, Sosa has tallied at least one hit in 10 of 24 games (41.7%), and had multiple hits twice.
- In 24 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- In five games this season (20.8%), Sosa has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in five games this year (20.8%), but has had no multi-run games.
Lenyn Sosa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|14
|.158
|AVG
|.154
|.158
|OBP
|.175
|.211
|SLG
|.333
|2
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|2
|1
|RBI
|7
|10/0
|K/BB
|8/1
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
- The Mariners have the second-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.73).
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (134 total, 1.1 per game).
- Castillo will aim to claim his 10th win when he makes the start for the Mariners, his 26th of the season. He is 9-7 with a 3.29 ERA and 166 strikeouts through 150 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went seven innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (3.29), fourth in WHIP (1.058), and 15th in K/9 (9.9) among pitchers who qualify.
