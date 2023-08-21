Learner Tien, off a defeat in the qualification round 1 of the Miami Open presented by Itau (to Jan-Lennard Struff) in his most recent tournament, will open the US Open in New York, New York against Frances Tiafoe in the round of 128. Tien currently is +50000 to win it all at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Tien at the 2023 US Open

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: August 21 - September 10

August 21 - September 10 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Tien's Next Match

Tien will face Tiafoe in the round of 128 of the US Open on Monday, August 28 at 11:00 AM ET.

Learner Tien Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +50000

Tien Stats

In his previous tournament, the Miami Open presented by Itau, Tien was defeated in the qualifying round by No. 103-ranked Struff, 6-3, 3-6, 4-6.

Tien is 0-3 over the past 12 months, with no tournament titles.

In three hard-court tournaments over the past 12 months, Tien is 0-3 in matches.

Tien has played 29.0 games per match in his three matches over the past year across all court surfaces.

In his three matches on a hard surface over the past year, Tien has averaged 29.0 games.

Over the past 12 months, Tien has been victorious in 11.8% of his return games and 64.7% of his service games.

As far as serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past 12 months, Tien has won 64.7% of his games on serve and 11.8% on return.

