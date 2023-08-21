Gavin Sheets vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
On Monday, Gavin Sheets (.448 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Chicago White Sox face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Castillo. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Rockies.
Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Discover More About This Game
Gavin Sheets At The Plate
- Sheets has seven doubles, nine home runs and 22 walks while batting .217.
- Sheets has reached base via a hit in 42 games this season (of 88 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
- Looking at the 88 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in nine of them (10.2%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 20.5% of his games this season, Sheets has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (8.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 20 games this year (22.7%), but has had no multi-run games.
Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|45
|.187
|AVG
|.244
|.264
|OBP
|.306
|.280
|SLG
|.439
|4
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|6
|13
|RBI
|17
|26/12
|K/BB
|23/10
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.0 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Mariners' 3.73 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mariners give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (134 total, 1.1 per game).
- Castillo (9-7) is trying for his 10th victory when he takes the mound for the Mariners in his 26th start of the season. He has a 3.29 ERA in 150 1/3 innings pitched, with 166 strikeouts.
- The righty's last appearance came on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went seven innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old's 3.29 ERA ranks 13th, 1.058 WHIP ranks fourth, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 15th.
