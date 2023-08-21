Dansby Swanson vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Dansby Swanson -- .114 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Detroit Tigers, with Alex Faedo on the mound, on August 21 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Royals.
Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Explore More About This Game
Dansby Swanson At The Plate
- Swanson is hitting .249 with 19 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 50 walks.
- In 59.6% of his 109 games this season, Swanson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 28 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 14.7% of his games in 2023 (16 of 109), and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Swanson has driven in a run in 38 games this year (34.9%), including 15 games with more than one RBI (13.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 44 games this year (40.4%), including 12 multi-run games (11.0%).
Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|53
|.269
|AVG
|.229
|.339
|OBP
|.328
|.468
|SLG
|.398
|22
|XBH
|17
|10
|HR
|8
|35
|RBI
|25
|55/22
|K/BB
|62/28
|1
|SB
|3
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.44).
- The Tigers rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (144 total, 1.2 per game).
- Faedo (2-4) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his 10th start of the season. He has a 5.16 ERA in 45 1/3 innings pitched, with 41 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw five scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
- In nine games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.16, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .202 against him.
