Dansby Swanson -- .114 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Detroit Tigers, with Alex Faedo on the mound, on August 21 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo

Alex Faedo TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

Swanson is hitting .249 with 19 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 50 walks.

In 59.6% of his 109 games this season, Swanson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 28 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 14.7% of his games in 2023 (16 of 109), and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Swanson has driven in a run in 38 games this year (34.9%), including 15 games with more than one RBI (13.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 44 games this year (40.4%), including 12 multi-run games (11.0%).

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 53 .269 AVG .229 .339 OBP .328 .468 SLG .398 22 XBH 17 10 HR 8 35 RBI 25 55/22 K/BB 62/28 1 SB 3

Tigers Pitching Rankings