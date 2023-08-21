The Chicago Cubs and Detroit Tigers meet on Monday at 6:40 PM ET. Cody Bellinger and Kerry Carpenter have been on a tear as of late for their respective clubs.

The Cubs are favored in this one, at -130, while the underdog Tigers have +110 odds to win. The total for the game is set at 9 runs.

Cubs vs. Tigers Odds & Info

Date: Monday, August 21, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

TV: BSDET

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Comerica Park

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

The Cubs have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Cubs and their opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have won 35 of the 60 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (58.3%).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, Chicago has a 25-14 record (winning 64.1% of its games).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Cubs have an implied win probability of 56.5%.

Chicago has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 64 times this season for a 64-55-4 record against the over/under.

The Cubs have covered 45.5% of their games this season, going 5-6-0 ATS.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 35-30 29-29 27-29 37-30 44-40 20-19

