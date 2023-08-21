Cubs vs. Tigers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 21
Monday's contest that pits the Chicago Cubs (64-59) against the Detroit Tigers (57-67) at Comerica Park is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-5 in favor of the Cubs. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on August 21.
The Cubs will give the ball to Javier Assad (2-2, 3.10 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Tigers will turn to Alex Faedo (2-4, 5.16 ERA).
Cubs vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, August 21, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cubs vs. Tigers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Cubs 6, Tigers 5.
Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Tigers
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Discover More About This Game
Cubs Performance Insights
- The Cubs have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.
- This season, the Cubs have won 35 out of the 60 games, or 58.3%, in which they've been favored.
- Chicago has entered 39 games this season favored by -130 or more and is 25-14 in those contests.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cubs have a 56.5% chance to win.
- Chicago is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fifth with 617 total runs this season.
- The Cubs have a 4.22 team ERA that ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 15
|White Sox
|L 5-3
|Kyle Hendricks vs Touki Toussaint
|August 16
|White Sox
|W 4-3
|Javier Assad vs Mike Clevinger
|August 18
|Royals
|L 4-3
|Jameson Taillon vs Cole Ragans
|August 19
|Royals
|W 6-4
|Justin Steele vs Brady Singer
|August 20
|Royals
|W 4-3
|Kyle Hendricks vs Jordan Lyles
|August 21
|@ Tigers
|-
|Javier Assad vs Alex Faedo
|August 22
|@ Tigers
|-
|Drew Smyly vs Reese Olson
|August 23
|@ Tigers
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Tarik Skubal
|August 24
|@ Pirates
|-
|Justin Steele vs Mitch Keller
|August 25
|@ Pirates
|-
|Kyle Hendricks vs Osvaldo Bido
|August 26
|@ Pirates
|-
|Javier Assad vs Bailey Falter
