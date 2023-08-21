Monday's contest that pits the Chicago Cubs (64-59) against the Detroit Tigers (57-67) at Comerica Park is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-5 in favor of the Cubs. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on August 21.

The Cubs will give the ball to Javier Assad (2-2, 3.10 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Tigers will turn to Alex Faedo (2-4, 5.16 ERA).

Cubs vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, August 21, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Cubs vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Cubs 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

This season, the Cubs have won 35 out of the 60 games, or 58.3%, in which they've been favored.

Chicago has entered 39 games this season favored by -130 or more and is 25-14 in those contests.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cubs have a 56.5% chance to win.

Chicago is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fifth with 617 total runs this season.

The Cubs have a 4.22 team ERA that ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.

Cubs Schedule