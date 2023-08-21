Monday's contest that pits the Chicago Cubs (64-59) against the Detroit Tigers (57-67) at Comerica Park is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-5 in favor of the Cubs. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on August 21.

The Cubs will give the ball to Javier Assad (2-2, 3.10 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Tigers will turn to Alex Faedo (2-4, 5.16 ERA).

Cubs vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

  • When: Monday, August 21, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
  • Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
  • How to Watch on TV: BSDET
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Cubs 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Tigers

  • Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

  • The Cubs have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.
  • When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
  • Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.
  • This season, the Cubs have won 35 out of the 60 games, or 58.3%, in which they've been favored.
  • Chicago has entered 39 games this season favored by -130 or more and is 25-14 in those contests.
  • Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cubs have a 56.5% chance to win.
  • Chicago is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fifth with 617 total runs this season.
  • The Cubs have a 4.22 team ERA that ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
August 15 White Sox L 5-3 Kyle Hendricks vs Touki Toussaint
August 16 White Sox W 4-3 Javier Assad vs Mike Clevinger
August 18 Royals L 4-3 Jameson Taillon vs Cole Ragans
August 19 Royals W 6-4 Justin Steele vs Brady Singer
August 20 Royals W 4-3 Kyle Hendricks vs Jordan Lyles
August 21 @ Tigers - Javier Assad vs Alex Faedo
August 22 @ Tigers - Drew Smyly vs Reese Olson
August 23 @ Tigers - Jameson Taillon vs Tarik Skubal
August 24 @ Pirates - Justin Steele vs Mitch Keller
August 25 @ Pirates - Kyle Hendricks vs Osvaldo Bido
August 26 @ Pirates - Javier Assad vs Bailey Falter

