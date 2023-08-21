Cori Gauff goes into the US Open (in New York, New York) off the back of winning the Western & Southern Open, defeating Karolina Muchova in the final. Gauff's first match is against Laura Siegemund (in the round of 128). Gauff's odds are the third-best in the field at +700 to win this event at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Gauff at the 2023 US Open

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: August 21 - September 10

August 21 - September 10 Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Gauff's Next Match

In the round of 128 of the US Open, on Monday, August 28 (at 7:00 PM ET), Gauff will play Siegemund.

Cori Gauff Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +700

Gauff Stats

Gauff won her most recent match, 6-3, 6-4 over Muchova in the finals of the Western & Southern Open on August 20, 2023.

Gauff has won three of her 19 tournaments over the past year, with an overall record of 46-16.

Gauff has won three tournaments on hard courts over the past 12 months, with a match record of 35-9 on that surface.

Through 62 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Gauff has played 19.4 games per match. She won 57.9% of them.

On hard courts, Gauff has played 44 matches over the past year, and she has totaled 19.3 games per match while winning 59.4% of games.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Gauff has won 74.5% of her games on serve, and 41.0% on return.

On hard courts over the past year, Gauff has been victorious in 41.7% of her return games and 76.8% of her service games.

