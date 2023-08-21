On Monday, Cody Bellinger (.275 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 97 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Faedo. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Royals.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo

Alex Faedo TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

Bellinger leads Chicago with 112 hits and an OBP of .372 this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks fifth in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.

Bellinger has picked up a hit in 73.9% of his 92 games this year, with more than one hit in 35.9% of those games.

In 19.6% of his games this season, he has homered, and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 44.6% of his games this year, Bellinger has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 53 games this year, with multiple runs 17 times.

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 42 .326 AVG .321 .373 OBP .371 .583 SLG .535 26 XBH 15 11 HR 9 38 RBI 26 31/15 K/BB 28/14 11 SB 6

Tigers Pitching Rankings