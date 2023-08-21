Andrew Vaughn vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Andrew Vaughn, with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the hill, August 21 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 3-for-5 against the Rockies.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Vaughn? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn is batting .253 with 24 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 31 walks.
- Vaughn has gotten a hit in 79 of 114 games this season (69.3%), with at least two hits on 25 occasions (21.9%).
- He has hit a home run in 14.0% of his games this season, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Vaughn has had at least one RBI in 36.8% of his games this year (42 of 114), with two or more RBI 15 times (13.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 40.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (3.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|59
|.265
|AVG
|.243
|.333
|OBP
|.302
|.475
|SLG
|.389
|21
|XBH
|21
|11
|HR
|5
|32
|RBI
|31
|38/15
|K/BB
|60/16
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff is ninth in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have a 3.73 team ERA that ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow 134 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- Castillo (9-7 with a 3.29 ERA and 166 strikeouts in 150 1/3 innings pitched) tries for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Mariners, his 26th of the season.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the righty threw seven innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (3.29), fourth in WHIP (1.058), and 15th in K/9 (9.9).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.