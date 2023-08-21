Andrew Benintendi vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Benintendi (batting .238 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, three walks and two RBI), battle starter Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at Guaranteed Rate Field, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
He racked up three hits (going 3-for-5) in his last appearance against the Rockies.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi leads Chicago in OBP (.337) this season, fueled by 119 hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 41st in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage, and 128th in slugging.
- Benintendi has had a hit in 83 of 111 games this season (74.8%), including multiple hits 30 times (27.0%).
- In 111 games played this year, he has homered in only two of them.
- Benintendi has picked up an RBI in 24.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 4.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
- In 45 of 111 games this year, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|60
|.275
|AVG
|.270
|.343
|OBP
|.332
|.347
|SLG
|.357
|14
|XBH
|16
|0
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|23
|37/20
|K/BB
|33/21
|6
|SB
|6
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff is ninth in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.73).
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender 134 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- Castillo aims for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Mariners, his 26th of the season. He is 9-7 with a 3.29 ERA and 166 strikeouts in 150 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty threw seven innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (3.29), fourth in WHIP (1.058), and 15th in K/9 (9.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
