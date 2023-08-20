On Sunday, Zack Short (.222 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Detroit Tigers face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Allen. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Guardians.

Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Logan Allen TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Zack Short At The Plate

Short has eight doubles, five home runs and 19 walks while hitting .229.

Short has gotten a hit in 31 of 74 games this season (41.9%), with multiple hits on seven occasions (9.5%).

He has hit a long ball in 6.8% of his games in 2023 (five of 74), and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 20.3% of his games this year, Short has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least one run 12 times this year (16.2%), including one multi-run game.

Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 31 .255 AVG .192 .306 OBP .298 .402 SLG .301 7 XBH 6 4 HR 1 19 RBI 9 27/8 K/BB 23/11 2 SB 1

Guardians Pitching Rankings