Zack Short vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Zack Short (.222 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Detroit Tigers face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Allen. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Guardians.
Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Zack Short At The Plate
- Short has eight doubles, five home runs and 19 walks while hitting .229.
- Short has gotten a hit in 31 of 74 games this season (41.9%), with multiple hits on seven occasions (9.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in 6.8% of his games in 2023 (five of 74), and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 20.3% of his games this year, Short has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least one run 12 times this year (16.2%), including one multi-run game.
Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|31
|.255
|AVG
|.192
|.306
|OBP
|.298
|.402
|SLG
|.301
|7
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|1
|19
|RBI
|9
|27/8
|K/BB
|23/11
|2
|SB
|1
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- The Guardians allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (126 total, one per game).
- Allen gets the start for the Guardians, his 19th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.33 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 97 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the left-hander tossed six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.33, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .252 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.