Yasmani Grandal vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Yasmani Grandal (.129 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Chris Flexen and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Rockies.
Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Yasmani Grandal At The Plate
- Grandal is batting .234 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 31 walks.
- Grandal has gotten a hit in 49 of 99 games this year (49.5%), with multiple hits on 19 occasions (19.2%).
- He has hit a home run in 8.1% of his games in 2023 (eight of 99), and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Grandal has driven home a run in 23 games this year (23.2%), including more than one RBI in 8.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 24.2% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 5.1%.
Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|54
|.226
|AVG
|.240
|.297
|OBP
|.317
|.331
|SLG
|.361
|8
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|5
|9
|RBI
|23
|28/11
|K/BB
|52/20
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Rockies have a 5.48 team ERA that ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rockies allow the second-most home runs in baseball (175 total, 1.4 per game).
- Flexen gets the start for the Rockies, his ninth of the season. He is 1-5 with a 7.74 ERA and 45 strikeouts through 61 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the right-hander tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed a 7.74 ERA and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 21 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .332 to his opponents.
