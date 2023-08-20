The Chicago White Sox, including Trayce Thompson (.269 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Chris Flexen and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rockies.

Trayce Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen

Chris Flexen TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Trayce Thompson At The Plate

Thompson is batting .154 with five home runs and 18 walks.

This year, Thompson has posted at least one hit in 10 of 43 games (23.3%), and had multiple hits twice.

In three games this year, he has hit a long ball (7.0%, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate).

In 11.6% of his games this season, Thompson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 11 of 43 games (25.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Trayce Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 18 .143 AVG .167 .250 OBP .362 .400 SLG .333 3 XBH 2 3 HR 2 9 RBI 5 17/5 K/BB 20/10 0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings