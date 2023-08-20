Andres Gimenez and the Cleveland Guardians take the field on Sunday at Progressive Field against Eduardo Rodriguez, who is starting for the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is set for 1:40 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers' 123 home runs rank 24th in Major League Baseball.

Detroit is 28th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .378 this season.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .235 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.

Detroit is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 29th with just 486 total runs (four per game) this season.

The Tigers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 29th with an OBP of .299.

The Tigers rank 19th with an average of 8.9 strikeouts per game.

Detroit averages the 21st-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.

Detroit has the 19th-ranked ERA (4.47) in the majors this season.

The Tigers rank 14th in MLB with a combined 1.275 WHIP this season.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Tigers will hand the ball to Rodriguez (8-6) for his 19th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed five innings while giving up six earned runs on 10 hits in a matchup with the Boston Red Sox.

In 18 starts this season, he's earned nine quality starts.

Rodriguez has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 18 chances this season.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 8/15/2023 Twins L 5-3 Away Alex Faedo Bailey Ober 8/16/2023 Twins W 8-7 Away Reese Olson Kenta Maeda 8/18/2023 Guardians W 4-2 Away Tarik Skubal Gavin Williams 8/18/2023 Guardians L 4-1 Away Joey Wentz Xzavion Curry 8/19/2023 Guardians W 4-3 Away Matt Manning Tanner Bibee 8/20/2023 Guardians - Away Eduardo Rodríguez Logan Allen 8/21/2023 Cubs - Home Reese Olson Javier Assad 8/22/2023 Cubs - Home Reese Olson - 8/23/2023 Cubs - Home Tarik Skubal Jameson Taillon 8/25/2023 Astros - Home Matt Manning Framber Valdez 8/26/2023 Astros - Home Eduardo Rodríguez Hunter Brown

