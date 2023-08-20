Sunday's game features the Cleveland Guardians (59-65) and the Detroit Tigers (56-67) facing off at Progressive Field in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 4-3 win for the Guardians according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:40 PM ET on August 20.

The Guardians will look to Logan Allen (6-5) against the Tigers and Eduardo Rodriguez (8-6).

Tigers vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

BSGL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Tigers vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Guardians 4, Tigers 3.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have posted a mark of 6-4.

When it comes to the over/under, Detroit and its foes are 2-8-0 in its last 10 contests.

The Tigers' previous 10 games have not had a spread set by sportsbooks.

The Tigers have been underdogs in 101 games this season and have come away with the win 42 times (41.6%) in those contests.

This year, Detroit has won 39 of 96 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Detroit is the second-lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging four runs per game (486 total).

The Tigers have the 19th-ranked ERA (4.47) in the majors this season.

