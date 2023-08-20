Spencer Torkelson vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Spencer Torkelson (hitting .353 in his past 10 games) and the Detroit Tigers face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Allen. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (2-for-2 with a double) against the Guardians.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson has 106 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .434, both of which rank first among Detroit hitters this season.
- Torkelson has had a hit in 71 of 121 games this season (58.7%), including multiple hits 29 times (24.0%).
- In 17 games this season, he has gone deep (14.0%, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish).
- Torkelson has driven in a run in 46 games this year (38.0%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (10.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 51 games this year, with multiple runs 10 times.
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|63
|.212
|AVG
|.250
|.310
|OBP
|.320
|.363
|SLG
|.496
|19
|XBH
|30
|6
|HR
|15
|24
|RBI
|42
|62/28
|K/BB
|63/24
|1
|SB
|2
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Guardians' 3.78 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 126 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Allen makes the start for the Guardians, his 19th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.33 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 97 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 3.33 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings across 18 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .252 to opposing hitters.
