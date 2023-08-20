Nico Hoerner vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Nico Hoerner (.417 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Royals.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.406) thanks to 35 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 19th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage, and 102nd in slugging.
- Hoerner has picked up a hit in 84 of 113 games this year, with multiple hits 39 times.
- In nine games this year, he has homered (8.0%, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate).
- In 31.9% of his games this year, Hoerner has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 45.1% of his games this year (51 of 113), with two or more runs 15 times (13.3%).
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|52
|.302
|AVG
|.266
|.369
|OBP
|.319
|.431
|SLG
|.376
|19
|XBH
|16
|6
|HR
|3
|36
|RBI
|24
|35/21
|K/BB
|35/15
|18
|SB
|12
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.14).
- The Royals rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (154 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lyles (3-13) takes the mound for the Royals in his 24th start of the season. He's put together a 6.24 ERA in 131 1/3 innings pitched, with 91 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went five innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (6.24), 43rd in WHIP (1.294), and 56th in K/9 (6.2) among pitchers who qualify.
