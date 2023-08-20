Matt Vierling vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Matt Vierling and the Detroit Tigers take on the Cleveland Guardians (who will hand the ball to Logan Allen) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Matt Vierling At The Plate
- Vierling leads Detroit in OBP (.325) this season, fueled by 95 hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 48th in batting average, 86th in on-base percentage, and 115th in slugging.
- Vierling has picked up a hit in 60 of 98 games this season, with multiple hits 25 times.
- In six games this season, he has hit a home run (6.1%, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate).
- Vierling has driven in a run in 19 games this season (19.4%), including six games with more than one RBI (6.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 28 of 98 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.
Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|52
|.239
|AVG
|.294
|.309
|OBP
|.338
|.327
|SLG
|.428
|9
|XBH
|14
|2
|HR
|5
|13
|RBI
|16
|27/15
|K/BB
|46/11
|3
|SB
|2
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians' 3.78 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (126 total, one per game).
- Allen (6-5) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his 19th start of the season. He has a 3.33 ERA in 97 1/3 innings pitched, with 95 strikeouts.
- The lefty last pitched on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.33, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .252 against him.
