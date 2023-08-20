Lenyn Sosa vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 2-for-4 with two RBI in his most recent game, Lenyn Sosa and the Chicago White Sox take on the Colorado Rockies (who will hand the ball to Chris Flexen) at 3:10 PM ET on Sunday.
In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) against the Rockies.
Lenyn Sosa Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Lenyn Sosa At The Plate
- Sosa has three doubles, a home run and a walk while batting .147.
- In nine of 23 games this year (39.1%), Sosa has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in one of 23 games, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.
- Sosa has driven in a run in four games this season (17.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in four games this season (17.4%), but has had no multi-run games.
Lenyn Sosa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|13
|.158
|AVG
|.135
|.158
|OBP
|.158
|.211
|SLG
|.243
|2
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|1
|RBI
|4
|10/0
|K/BB
|8/1
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.2 K/9, the worst in MLB.
- The Rockies have a 5.48 team ERA that ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rockies give up the second-most home runs in baseball (175 total, 1.4 per game).
- Flexen (1-5) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 7.74 ERA in 61 2/3 innings pitched, with 45 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the righty threw six innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.74, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opponents have a .332 batting average against him.
