On Sunday, Elvis Andrus (batting .350 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Flexen. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last appearance against the Rockies.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen

Chris Flexen TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -175)

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

Andrus is hitting .241 with 14 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 22 walks.

Andrus will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .455 with one homer during his last games.

In 46 of 84 games this season (54.8%) Andrus has had a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (21.4%).

He has hit a home run in 4.8% of his games in 2023, and 1.3% of his trips to the plate.

Andrus has picked up an RBI in 19 games this season (22.6%), with more than one RBI in 12 of them (14.3%).

He has scored in 22 of 84 games this year, and more than once 7 times.

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 45 .258 AVG .227 .321 OBP .288 .320 SLG .357 6 XBH 13 1 HR 3 17 RBI 17 25/11 K/BB 27/11 4 SB 6

Rockies Pitching Rankings