Dansby Swanson -- .114 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Kansas City Royals, with Jordan Lyles on the hill, on August 20 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Royals.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

  • Swanson has 19 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 50 walks while batting .251.
  • Swanson has had a hit in 65 of 108 games this year (60.2%), including multiple hits 28 times (25.9%).
  • Looking at the 108 games he has played this season, he's homered in 16 of them (14.8%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Swanson has picked up an RBI in 35.2% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 13.9% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.
  • In 40.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (11.1%).

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
55 GP 53
.272 AVG .229
.343 OBP .328
.474 SLG .398
22 XBH 17
10 HR 8
35 RBI 25
55/22 K/BB 62/28
1 SB 3

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
  • The Royals' 5.14 team ERA ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to surrender 154 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
  • Lyles makes the start for the Royals, his 24th of the season. He is 3-13 with a 6.24 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 131 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing six earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old's 6.24 ERA ranks 59th, 1.294 WHIP ranks 43rd, and 6.2 K/9 ranks 56th.
