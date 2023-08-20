Dansby Swanson vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Dansby Swanson -- .114 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Kansas City Royals, with Jordan Lyles on the hill, on August 20 at 2:20 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Royals.
Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Dansby Swanson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Cubs vs Royals Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Royals Player Props
|Cubs vs Royals Pitching Matchup
|Cubs vs Royals Odds
|Cubs vs Royals Prediction
Dansby Swanson At The Plate
- Swanson has 19 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 50 walks while batting .251.
- Swanson has had a hit in 65 of 108 games this year (60.2%), including multiple hits 28 times (25.9%).
- Looking at the 108 games he has played this season, he's homered in 16 of them (14.8%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Swanson has picked up an RBI in 35.2% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 13.9% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.
- In 40.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (11.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|53
|.272
|AVG
|.229
|.343
|OBP
|.328
|.474
|SLG
|.398
|22
|XBH
|17
|10
|HR
|8
|35
|RBI
|25
|55/22
|K/BB
|62/28
|1
|SB
|3
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Royals' 5.14 team ERA ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to surrender 154 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- Lyles makes the start for the Royals, his 24th of the season. He is 3-13 with a 6.24 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 131 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing six earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old's 6.24 ERA ranks 59th, 1.294 WHIP ranks 43rd, and 6.2 K/9 ranks 56th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.