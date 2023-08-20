The Chicago Cubs (63-59) and Kansas City Royals (40-85) play a rubber match on Sunday at 2:20 PM ET, with the series deadlocked at 1-1.

The probable starters are Kyle Hendricks (4-6) for the Cubs and Jordan Lyles (3-13) for the Royals.

Cubs vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Probable Pitchers: Hendricks - CHC (4-6, 4.19 ERA) vs Lyles - KC (3-13, 6.24 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Hendricks

Hendricks (4-6) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his 17th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed six innings while giving up three earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the Chicago White Sox.

The 33-year-old has pitched in 16 games this season with a 4.19 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .253.

He has started 16 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in eight of them.

Hendricks has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 16 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Lyles

Lyles (3-13 with a 6.24 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 131 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his 24th of the season.

In his last time out on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, the righty tossed five innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering nine hits.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 6.24, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 23 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .261 batting average against him.

Lyles has registered three quality starts this season.

Lyles will aim to last five or more innings for his 15th straight appearance. He's averaging 5.7 innings per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 23 outings this season.

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (6.24), 43rd in WHIP (1.294), and 56th in K/9 (6.2).

