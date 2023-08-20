Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs take on Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals at Wrigley Field on Sunday, at 2:20 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 13th in baseball with 149 total home runs.

Chicago ranks 11th in baseball with a .419 slugging percentage.

The Cubs have the 10th-best batting average in the majors (.255).

Chicago has the No. 5 offense in MLB action, scoring five runs per game (613 total runs).

The Cubs are fourth in baseball with a .332 on-base percentage.

The Cubs strike out nine times per game to rank 22nd in the majors.

The pitching staff for Chicago has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Chicago has a 4.23 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cubs average MLB's 18th-ranked WHIP (1.284).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Kyle Hendricks (4-6 with a 4.19 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 92 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his 17th of the season.

His last time out was on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

Hendricks is looking to pick up his ninth quality start of the year.

Hendricks will try to last five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 5.8 innings per outing.

He has had one appearance this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 8/13/2023 Blue Jays L 11-4 Away Jameson Taillon Hyun-Jin Ryu 8/15/2023 White Sox L 5-3 Home Kyle Hendricks Touki Toussaint 8/16/2023 White Sox W 4-3 Home Javier Assad Mike Clevinger 8/18/2023 Royals L 4-3 Home Jameson Taillon Cole Ragans 8/19/2023 Royals W 6-4 Home Justin Steele Brady Singer 8/20/2023 Royals - Home Kyle Hendricks Jordan Lyles 8/21/2023 Tigers - Away Javier Assad Alex Faedo 8/22/2023 Tigers - Away - Reese Olson 8/23/2023 Tigers - Away Jameson Taillon Tarik Skubal 8/24/2023 Pirates - Away Justin Steele Mitch Keller 8/25/2023 Pirates - Away Kyle Hendricks Osvaldo Bido

