Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs will take on Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals at Wrigley Field on Sunday at 2:20 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series.

The Cubs are the favorite in this one, at -210, while the underdog Royals have +170 odds to play spoiler.

Cubs vs. Royals Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023

2:20 PM ET

Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -210 +170 - - - - - -

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

The Cubs have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Cubs and their opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

The Cubs have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have been favored on the moneyline 59 total times this season. They've finished 34-25 in those games.

Chicago has played as moneyline favorites of -210 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.

The Cubs have a 67.7% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Chicago has played in 122 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 64 times (64-54-4).

The Cubs have covered 45.5% of their games this season, going 5-6-0 against the spread.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 34-30 29-29 26-29 37-30 43-40 20-19

