Cody Bellinger vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Cody Bellinger (.703 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Chicago Cubs play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Lyles. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit two homers in his last game (going 2-for-3) against the Royals.
Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Cody Bellinger At The Plate
- Bellinger leads Chicago with 112 hits and an OBP of .375 this season.
- Among qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks fourth in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.
- Bellinger has gotten at least one hit in 74.7% of his games this year (68 of 91), with multiple hits 33 times (36.3%).
- Looking at the 91 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 18 of them (19.8%), and in 5.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Bellinger has picked up an RBI in 40 games this season (44.0%), with more than one RBI in 13 of those contests (14.3%).
- He has scored in 58.2% of his games this season (53 of 91), with two or more runs 17 times (18.7%).
Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|42
|.330
|AVG
|.321
|.379
|OBP
|.371
|.589
|SLG
|.535
|26
|XBH
|15
|11
|HR
|9
|37
|RBI
|26
|31/15
|K/BB
|28/14
|11
|SB
|6
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Royals' 5.14 team ERA ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to give up 154 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Lyles (3-13 with a 6.24 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 131 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his 24th of the season.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed five innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 32-year-old's 6.24 ERA ranks 59th, 1.294 WHIP ranks 43rd, and 6.2 K/9 ranks 56th among qualifying pitchers this season.
