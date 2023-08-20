The Detroit Tigers and Andy Ibanez, who went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI last time in action, battle Logan Allen and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

  • Ibanez has 18 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 10 walks while hitting .241.
  • Ibanez has picked up a hit in 44 of 80 games this season, with multiple hits 14 times.
  • He has gone deep in 8.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Ibanez has driven in a run in 18 games this year (22.5%), including three games with more than one RBI (3.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 31.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (5.0%).

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
42 GP 38
.254 AVG .228
.275 OBP .269
.418 SLG .382
13 XBH 13
4 HR 3
9 RBI 13
29/4 K/BB 24/6
0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
  • The Guardians have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to give up 126 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
  • Allen (6-5 with a 3.33 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 97 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his 19th of the season.
  • His last appearance came on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the lefty went six scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
  • The 24-year-old has amassed a 3.33 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .252 to his opponents.
