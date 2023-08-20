Andrew Vaughn vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox and Andrew Vaughn (.324 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Chris Flexen and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Rockies.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn has 24 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 31 walks while batting .249.
- Vaughn has recorded a hit in 78 of 113 games this season (69.0%), including 24 multi-hit games (21.2%).
- Looking at the 113 games he has played this year, he's homered in 15 of them (13.3%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Vaughn has driven home a run in 41 games this year (36.3%), including more than one RBI in 13.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored in 45 games this year (39.8%), including three multi-run games (2.7%).
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|58
|.265
|AVG
|.235
|.333
|OBP
|.296
|.475
|SLG
|.371
|21
|XBH
|20
|11
|HR
|4
|32
|RBI
|30
|38/15
|K/BB
|59/16
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Rockies have a 5.48 team ERA that ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow 175 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (second-most in the league).
- The Rockies are sending Flexen (1-5) to the mound to make his ninth start of the season. He is 1-5 with a 7.74 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander went six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 21 games this season, the 29-year-old has a 7.74 ERA and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .332 to opposing batters.
