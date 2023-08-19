The Detroit Tigers and Zach McKinstry, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

McKinstry is batting .235 with 17 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 32 walks.

In 67 of 113 games this year (59.3%) McKinstry has had a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (13.3%).

In seven games this year, he has gone deep (6.2%, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish).

McKinstry has an RBI in 20 of 113 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 41 of 113 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 58 .251 AVG .219 .321 OBP .279 .386 SLG .321 15 XBH 11 4 HR 3 17 RBI 10 38/17 K/BB 47/15 6 SB 6

