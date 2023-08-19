Yasmani Grandal vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Yasmani Grandal (.167 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rockies.
Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Yasmani Grandal At The Plate
- Grandal is batting .237 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 31 walks.
- Grandal has had a hit in 49 of 98 games this year (50.0%), including multiple hits 19 times (19.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in 8.2% of his games this season, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Grandal has picked up an RBI in 23.5% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 8.2% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- In 24.5% of his games this year (24 of 98), he has scored, and in five of those games (5.1%) he has scored more than once.
Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|53
|.226
|AVG
|.246
|.297
|OBP
|.323
|.331
|SLG
|.369
|8
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|5
|9
|RBI
|23
|28/11
|K/BB
|51/20
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB with a collective 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies' 5.49 team ERA ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender 174 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (second-most in the league).
- Freeland (4-13) takes the mound for the Rockies in his 24th start of the season. He's put together a 4.94 ERA in 124 2/3 innings pitched, with 77 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the lefty tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 30-year-old's 4.94 ERA ranks 53rd, 1.460 WHIP ranks 53rd, and 5.6 K/9 ranks 58th among qualifying pitchers this season.
