Saturday's contest between the New York Yankees (60-62) and the Boston Red Sox (64-58) at Yankee Stadium has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Yankees taking home the win. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET on August 19.

The Yankees will call on Gerrit Cole (10-3) against the Red Sox and Kutter Crawford (5-6).

Yankees vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1

Yankees vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Yankees 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have won one of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.

The Yankees have been favorites in 70 games this season and won 40 (57.1%) of those contests.

New York has a record of 19-6, a 76% win rate, when favored by -165 or more by bookmakers this season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Yankees have a 62.3% chance to win.

New York has scored the 23rd-most runs in the majors this season with 517 (4.2 per game).

The Yankees have a 4.08 team ERA that ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Boston and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Red Sox's past 10 matchups.

The Red Sox have been underdogs in 58 games this season and have come away with the win 30 times (51.7%) in those contests.

Boston has a win-loss record of 4-3 when favored by +140 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 41.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Boston scores the seventh-most runs in baseball (593 total, 4.9 per game).

The Red Sox have pitched to a 4.36 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup August 13 @ Marlins L 8-7 Gerrit Cole vs Eury Pérez August 14 @ Braves L 11-3 Clarke Schmidt vs Max Fried August 15 @ Braves L 5-0 Luis Severino vs Bryce Elder August 16 @ Braves L 2-0 Randy Vasquez vs Charlie Morton August 18 Red Sox L 8-3 Jhony Brito vs Brayan Bello August 19 Red Sox - Gerrit Cole vs Kutter Crawford August 20 Red Sox - Clarke Schmidt vs Nick Pivetta August 22 Nationals - Carlos Rodón vs Josiah Gray August 23 Nationals - Luis Severino vs MacKenzie Gore August 24 Nationals - Randy Vasquez vs Patrick Corbin August 25 @ Rays - Gerrit Cole vs Zach Eflin

Red Sox Schedule