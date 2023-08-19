Yan Gomes vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Yan Gomes -- with an on-base percentage of .200 in his past 10 games, 110 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the mound, on August 19 at 2:20 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Royals.
Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Yan Gomes At The Plate
- Gomes has 14 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 14 walks while hitting .269.
- In 52 of 83 games this year (62.7%) Gomes has had a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (19.3%).
- He has gone deep in 9.6% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 32 games this year (38.6%), Gomes has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (12.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 28 of 83 games this year, and more than once 5 times.
Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|42
|.271
|AVG
|.267
|.307
|OBP
|.313
|.429
|SLG
|.437
|12
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|5
|22
|RBI
|22
|31/7
|K/BB
|31/7
|0
|SB
|1
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 26th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.14).
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (152 total, 1.2 per game).
- Singer makes the start for the Royals, his 25th of the season. He is 8-8 with a 4.91 ERA and 116 strikeouts through 135 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, the righty tossed 7 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (4.91), 44th in WHIP (1.319), and 45th in K/9 (7.7).
