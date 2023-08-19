Saturday's game between the Colorado Rockies (47-75) and the Chicago White Sox (48-74) at Coors Field should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Rockies securing the victory. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on August 19.

The White Sox will give the nod to Jesse Scholtens (1-5, 3.20 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Kyle Freeland (4-13, 4.94 ERA).

White Sox vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

White Sox vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Under 11.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

The White Sox are favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been the favorite in their last 10 games.

In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

The White Sox have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The White Sox have entered the game as favorites 34 times this season and won 19, or 55.9%, of those games.

Chicago has entered 34 games this season favored by -115 or more and is 19-15 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the White Sox.

Chicago has scored the fifth-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 499 (4.1 per game).

The White Sox's 4.67 team ERA ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.

