The Chicago White Sox, including Trayce Thompson (.387 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 87 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rockies.

Trayce Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Trayce Thompson At The Plate

Thompson is batting .154 with five home runs and 18 walks.

In 10 of 43 games this season (23.3%), Thompson has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in three games this year (7.0%), homering in 4.5% of his plate appearances.

Thompson has an RBI in five of 43 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 11 games this year (25.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Trayce Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 18 .143 AVG .167 .250 OBP .362 .400 SLG .333 3 XBH 2 3 HR 2 9 RBI 5 17/5 K/BB 20/10 0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings