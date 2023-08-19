Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (59-64) will host Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers (55-67) at Progressive Field on Saturday, August 19, with a start time of 7:10 PM ET.

The favored Guardians have -165 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at +135. The over/under is 8 runs for the game.

Tigers vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee - CLE (9-2, 2.90 ERA) vs Matt Manning - DET (4-4, 4.45 ERA)

Tigers vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Tigers vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Guardians have won 34 out of the 60 games, or 56.7%, in which they've been favored.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, the Guardians have a 12-8 record (winning 60% of their games).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for Cleveland.

The Guardians were named the moneyline favorite by bookmakers only two times over the last 10 games, and split those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Cleveland and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Tigers have come away with 41 wins in the 100 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Tigers have won 23 of 49 games when listed as at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 6-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

Tigers vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Matt Vierling 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+210) Spencer Torkelson 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+140) Akil Baddoo 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+240) Kerry Carpenter 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+170) Riley Greene 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+185)

Tigers Futures Odds

