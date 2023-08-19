Kerry Carpenter and the Detroit Tigers square off against Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers have hit 121 homers this season, which ranks 24th in the league.

Detroit is 27th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .377 this season.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .235 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.

Detroit has scored 482 runs (just four per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .300 this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

The Tigers rank 20th with an average of 8.9 strikeouts per game.

Detroit averages the 20th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.

Detroit has pitched to a 4.49 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.

Tigers pitchers have a 1.274 WHIP this season, 14th in the majors.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Tigers' Matt Manning (4-4) will make his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up no earned runs while allowing two hits.

He has one quality starts in 11 chances this season.

Manning has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 11 chances this season.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 8/13/2023 Red Sox L 6-3 Away Eduardo Rodríguez Kutter Crawford 8/15/2023 Twins L 5-3 Away Alex Faedo Bailey Ober 8/16/2023 Twins W 8-7 Away Reese Olson Kenta Maeda 8/18/2023 Guardians W 4-2 Away Tarik Skubal Gavin Williams 8/18/2023 Guardians L 4-1 Away Joey Wentz Xzavion Curry 8/19/2023 Guardians - Away Matt Manning Tanner Bibee 8/20/2023 Guardians - Away Eduardo Rodríguez Logan Allen 8/21/2023 Cubs - Home Reese Olson Javier Assad 8/22/2023 Cubs - Home Reese Olson - 8/23/2023 Cubs - Home Tarik Skubal Jameson Taillon 8/25/2023 Astros - Home Matt Manning Framber Valdez

