On Saturday, Spencer Torkelson (.833 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six home runs) and the Detroit Tigers play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Bibee. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.430) and total hits (104) this season.

Torkelson has gotten at least one hit in 58.3% of his games this season (70 of 120), with multiple hits 28 times (23.3%).

In 14.2% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

Torkelson has had an RBI in 46 games this season (38.3%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (10.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 50 of 120 games this season, and more than once 10 times.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 62 .212 AVG .244 .310 OBP .310 .363 SLG .488 19 XBH 29 6 HR 15 24 RBI 42 62/28 K/BB 63/22 1 SB 2

Guardians Pitching Rankings