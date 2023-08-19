On Saturday, Seiya Suzuki (batting .314 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brady Singer. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Royals.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals Starter: Brady Singer

TV Channel: MARQ

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Explore More About This Game

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

Suzuki is hitting .255 with 16 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 41 walks.

Suzuki has picked up a hit in 63.9% of his 97 games this year, with more than one hit in 23.7% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 10.3% of his games this year, and 2.7% of his plate appearances.

Suzuki has driven home a run in 30 games this year (30.9%), including more than one RBI in 9.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored a run in 40 games this year, with multiple runs six times.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 52 .233 AVG .276 .314 OBP .344 .343 SLG .464 11 XBH 19 4 HR 7 20 RBI 21 46/19 K/BB 56/22 2 SB 3

Royals Pitching Rankings