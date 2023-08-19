The Chicago White Sox, including Elvis Andrus and his .512 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), take on starter Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 3-for-4 in his most recent game against the Rockies.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

Andrus is batting .237 with 13 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 21 walks.

Andrus is batting .381 with one homer during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

In 54.2% of his 83 games this season, Andrus has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 17 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 83 games he has played this year, he's homered in four of them (4.8%), and in 1.3% of his trips to the plate.

Andrus has picked up an RBI in 19 games this year (22.9%), with more than one RBI in 12 of those contests (14.5%).

In 25.3% of his games this season (21 of 83), he has scored, and in six of those games (7.2%) he has scored more than once.

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 44 .258 AVG .220 .321 OBP .279 .320 SLG .347 6 XBH 12 1 HR 3 17 RBI 17 25/11 K/BB 27/10 4 SB 5

Rockies Pitching Rankings