On Saturday, Dansby Swanson (hitting .114 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brady Singer. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field

Brady Singer

Brady Singer TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

Swanson is hitting .251 with 19 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 49 walks.

Swanson has picked up a hit in 59.8% of his 107 games this year, with at least two hits in 26.2% of those games.

He has gone deep in 15.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

Swanson has picked up an RBI in 38 games this season (35.5%), with two or more RBI in 15 of those contests (14.0%).

In 41.1% of his games this year (44 of 107), he has scored, and in 12 of those games (11.2%) he has scored more than once.

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 53 .271 AVG .229 .341 OBP .328 .476 SLG .398 22 XBH 17 10 HR 8 35 RBI 25 54/21 K/BB 62/28 1 SB 3

Royals Pitching Rankings