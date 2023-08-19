Player prop betting options for Nico Hoerner, Bobby Witt Jr. and others are available in the Chicago Cubs-Kansas City Royals matchup at Wrigley Field on Saturday, starting at 2:20 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Cubs vs. Royals Game Info

When: Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MARQ Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Justin Steele Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Steele Stats

The Cubs will hand the ball to Justin Steele (13-3) for his 23rd start of the season.

In 22 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 13 of them.

Steele has pitched five or more innings in 10 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 22 chances this season.

The 28-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (3.21), 26th in WHIP (1.190), and 32nd in K/9 (8.6) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Steele Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Blue Jays Aug. 12 5.0 6 3 3 7 0 vs. Braves Aug. 6 5.1 8 4 3 7 4 vs. Reds Aug. 1 6.0 9 5 4 6 0 at Cardinals Jul. 27 6.0 5 1 1 4 3 vs. Cardinals Jul. 21 6.1 6 2 2 9 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Justin Steele's player props with BetMGM.

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 134 hits with 22 doubles, four triples, nine home runs, 36 walks and 60 RBI. He's also stolen 28 bases.

He has a .286/.347/.407 slash line on the year.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Aug. 18 3-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 16 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 15 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 1 at Blue Jays Aug. 13 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 12 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Bellinger Stats

Cody Bellinger has 20 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs, 29 walks and 59 RBI (110 total hits). He's also stolen 17 bases.

He has a slash line of .323/.374/.545 on the season.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Aug. 18 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 16 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 13 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 12 2-for-4 2 0 1 3 0

Bet on player props for Nico Hoerner, Cody Bellinger or other Cubs players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has 24 doubles, seven triples, 24 home runs, 27 walks and 78 RBI (137 total hits). He's also stolen 34 bases.

He has a .278/.318/.501 slash line so far this season.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Aug. 18 2-for-4 2 1 2 5 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 17 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 16 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 15 1-for-4 2 1 4 4 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 14 4-for-5 3 1 1 7 0

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has 19 doubles, 19 home runs, 16 walks and 55 RBI (107 total hits).

He's slashed .254/.295/.434 so far this season.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Cubs Aug. 18 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 16 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 vs. Mariners Aug. 15 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 vs. Mariners Aug. 14 2-for-4 1 1 4 5 vs. Cardinals Aug. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Bobby Witt Jr., Salvador Pérez or other Royals players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.