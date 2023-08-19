Brady Singer takes the mound for the Kansas City Royals on Saturday at Wrigley Field against Seiya Suzuki and the Chicago Cubs. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Cubs vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 13th in baseball with 147 total home runs.

Chicago's .418 slugging percentage ranks 11th in MLB.

The Cubs are 10th in MLB with a .255 batting average.

Chicago scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (607 total, five per game).

The Cubs' .332 on-base percentage is fourth-best in MLB.

The Cubs strike out nine times per game to rank 22nd in the majors.

The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Chicago's pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.

Chicago has a 4.23 team ERA that ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Cubs combine for the 16th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.284).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Justin Steele (13-3) takes the mound for the Cubs in his 23rd start of the season. He's put together a 3.21 ERA in 126 2/3 innings pitched, with 120 strikeouts.

The lefty's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

Steele is trying to secure his 14th quality start of the year in this outing.

Steele is aiming for his 11th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 frames per appearance on the mound.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 22 outings this season.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 8/12/2023 Blue Jays W 5-4 Away Justin Steele Chris Bassitt 8/13/2023 Blue Jays L 11-4 Away Jameson Taillon Hyun-Jin Ryu 8/15/2023 White Sox L 5-3 Home Kyle Hendricks Touki Toussaint 8/16/2023 White Sox W 4-3 Home Javier Assad Mike Clevinger 8/18/2023 Royals L 4-3 Home Jameson Taillon Cole Ragans 8/19/2023 Royals - Home Justin Steele Brady Singer 8/20/2023 Royals - Home Kyle Hendricks Jordan Lyles 8/21/2023 Tigers - Away Javier Assad Reese Olson 8/22/2023 Tigers - Away - Reese Olson 8/23/2023 Tigers - Away Jameson Taillon Tarik Skubal 8/24/2023 Pirates - Away Justin Steele Mitch Keller

