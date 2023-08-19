Saturday's game at Wrigley Field has the Chicago Cubs (62-59) taking on the Kansas City Royals (40-84) at 2:20 PM (on August 19). Our computer prediction projects a 5-3 win for the Cubs, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Cubs will give the nod to Justin Steele (13-3, 3.21 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 14 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Brady Singer (8-8, 4.91 ERA).

Cubs vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: MARQ

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Cubs 5, Royals 3.

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 2-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

The Cubs have won 33, or 56.9%, of the 58 games they've played as favorites this season.

Chicago has played as favorites of -190 or more twice this season and split those games.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cubs have a 65.5% chance to win.

Chicago is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fifth with 607 total runs this season.

The Cubs have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.23).

Cubs Schedule